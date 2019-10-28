Gary Lineker showers praise on Newcastle United’s Longstaff brothers; reacts to Sean’s red card

Wolverhampton Wanderers denied Newcastle United the chance to secure their third Premier League victory of the campaign on Sunday, coming from behind to leave St James’ Park with a point following a 1-1 draw.
Magpies skipper and centre-back Jamaal Lascelles had put the hosts ahead with a near-post header from Federico Fernandez’s cross, but Wolves equalized 17 minutes from time, with Jonny Otto volleying home from six yards after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka had fumbled Matt Doherty’s cross into his path.
Things got worse for Newcastle in the closing stages of the game after Sean Longstaff was shown his marching orders for a high challenge on Ruben Neves in the 82nd minute, and Doherty was very close to sealing a very late win for the visitors, but he could only head a good chance wide.
While the Toons weren’t particularly impressive, the midfield duo of Sean and Matty Longstaff put in a top performance.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the duo – who were playing their third game together in the middle of the park – and here is how he reacted on Twitter:
These Longstaff lads can really play. Trying to think of some other Geordie brothers that had reasonable careers….. The Charltons did alright, I suppose.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2019
The former Barcelona striker also reckoned Sean’s red card was too harsh, reacting thus:
Can see why Sean Longstaff was shown red, but yellow would have sufficed for me. Got to stay on your feet these days, though.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2019
Newcastle visit West Ham United next weekend before hosting Bournemouth prior to the next international break, and with only a point keeping them above the drop zone, they need to start picking up as many points as they can.