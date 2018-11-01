Gary Lineker showers praise on Derby County boss Frank Lampard

Legendary England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker has showered praise on Derby County boss Frank Lampard.
Derby were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea in the fourth round as Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge as a manager ended in a dramatic 3-2 defeat.
In a frantic first half, five goals were scored which included two own goals from Derby defenders Fikayo Tomori and Richard Keogh.
After the match, Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has praised Derby County for their brilliant effort and especially Lampard, saying the former England midfielder has a bright managerial future.
Not to be for @dcfcofficial at Chelsea but an excellent performance nevertheless. This Lampard fella looks like he has the makings of being a super coach.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2018
Derby County had chances in the second half as Mount, Marriott and Keogh went close but in the end they were left heart-broken. However, Lampard can take great pride from this performance.
The Rams managed only 30% of possession during the game but they registered nine attempts on goal of which seven were on target.