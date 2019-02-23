Gary Lineker showers encomium on Manchester City’s Phil Foden

Manchester City have been let to rue letting whizkid Jadon Sancho leave for Borussia Dortmund two summers ago, and with the English forward grabbing the headlines since bursting onto the scenes at the beginning of 2018-19, manager Pep Guardiola isn’t looking to repeat the same mistake with another academy product Phil Foden.
The 18-year-old has only made eight league appearances this term, all from the bench, but he has been handed seven starts across the Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup, coming off the bench four other times.
City simply can’t afford to lose Foden given his huge potential, and former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker believes the youngster is a part of the frightening talent England have.
“The talent we’ve got with England is frightening, fantastic. We’ve Trent Alexander-Arnold — unbelievable. Joe Gomez — what a player. Phil Foden — beautiful footballer,” the Match of the Day presenter told The Times.
“Jadon Sancho — unbelievable. Reiss Nelson — seriously good talent. Callum Hudson-Odoi — looks unbelievably good. Morgan Gibbs-White at Wolves — good.”
Foden has scored five goals in 19 appearances for City this term, with his starring role in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Newport, where he grabbed a brace his best performance so far this term.
Despite the limited chances in the star-studded City side, the teenage sensation remains an important player to Guardiola, and he has what it takes to force himself into the Spaniard’s starting lineup in the nearest future.
Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is without a doubt monitoring Foden’s development, and the England team in a few years time could become the best side on the planet considering the array of potential coming through the ranks.