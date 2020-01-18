Gary Lineker shares Alan Shearer’s reaction to Newcastle’s goal against Chelsea

Newcastle United left it late to secure a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Saint James’ Park on Saturday, with Isaac Hayden’s 94th-minute header dealing a massive blow on the visitors.
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer couldn’t believe it, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has shared a clip of him reacting to the goal on Twitter:
Think @alanshearer enjoyed that smash and grab. 🤣🤣🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/AfYxsIm8Ph
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020
Steve Bruce’s men were resolute at the back all game, and only had a sniff at Chelsea’s goal once.
However, Joelinton’s header in the 22nd minute could only strike the bar, but their other chance resulted in a vital goal that sent SJP into raptures.
Newcastle have now gone seven points clear of the relegation zone after picking up their eighth victory of the Premier League campaign, and they will definitely fancy their chances of retaining their top-flight status come May.