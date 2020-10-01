Gary Lineker sends message to Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes following their England call-ups

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester City attacking midfielder Harvey Barnes have both been handed their maiden call-ups to the England senior national team alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

The trio made manager Gareth Southgate’s 30-man squad for the October triple-header again Wales, Belgium and Denmark, and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has reacted thus on Twitter to the deserved recognitions:





The former Leicester and Everton striker was already rooting for Calver-Lewin ahead of the announcement after he bagged eight goals in five appearances so far this term, and the Toffees start will be keen to be on the plane to next summer’s European Championship.

Calvert-Lewin is the first player to score hat-tricks in consecutive home games under manager Carlo Ancelotti since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 following last night’s heroics against West Ham United, and the Everton striker will be looking forward to proving himself on his debut for the country.

Barnes and Saka also put in impressive shifts for Leicester and Arsenal respectively last season, and have continued their brilliance in 2020-21.

They will also hope to make it to next summer’s Euros alongside DCL, and the trio will have to continue being on top of their games to have a chance.