Gary Lineker sends message to Andy King as he leaves Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Andy King will leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season after 16 years at the club.

.@AndyKingy will call time on one of the most distinguished and decorated Leicester City careers in the Club’s history when his contract expires at the end of this season 💙

#ThankYouKingy — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 18, 2020

The Welshman is currently on loan with Championship side Huddersfield Town but will be given a chance to return and say his goodbyes to the fans at a future event.

King has been with Leicester since he was 16 years of age, playing 378 games in all competitions for them across three divisions and scoring 62 goals.

He is Leicester’s highest scoring midfielder of all time and will go down in history as a legend.

Former Foxes’ striker Gary Lineker has sent a classy message to King on Twitter as he reacts to his imminent departure:

Good luck and thank you for everything. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/qL3NMTtu6w — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 18, 2020

King won the League One, Championship and Premier League titles in 2009, 2014 and 2016 respectively, making him the first and only player to win the top three divisions with the same team in the English Premier League era.