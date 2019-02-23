Gary Lineker says Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White is a good player

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been the surprise package of the 2018-19 English Premier League season, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is doing an excellent job at the Molineux Stadium.
Despite having a squad full of foreign players, the Portuguese hasn’t hesitated to hand home-grown players a chance, with teenage sensation Morgan Gibbs-White proving himself whenever any chance is given to him.
The 19-year-old midfielder has played 18 league games this term, but only three have been starts.
He has also featured five times across the F.A Cup and League Cup, managing just one assist across all competitions, but he remains a huge potential.
It’s a sentiment former Tottenham Hotspur striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker shares, and he mentioned Gibbs-White while telling The Times of the promising potential stars England is blessed with.
“The talent we’ve got with England is frightening, fantastic,” Lineker told The Times.
“We’ve Trent Alexander-Arnold — unbelievable. Joe Gomez — what a player. Phil Foden — beautiful footballer
“Jadon Sancho — unbelievable. Reiss Nelson — seriously good talent. Callum Hudson-Odoi — looks unbelievably good. Morgan Gibbs-White at Wolves — good.”
Gibbs-White has already represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels, scoring twice during the country’s FIFA U-17 World Cup victory in 2017, and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is surely keeping an eye on him.
Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves might be blocking his path to regular football at Wolves, but the club know how important he is to them in the nearest future, and they will be looking to hold on firmly to him once the suitors start coming for his signature.