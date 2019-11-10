Blog Teams Tottenham Gary Lineker says Tottenham striker Harry Kane has serious competition for his England place in Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham

10 November, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United at home yesterday, with George Baldock’s 78th-minute goal cancelling out Son Heung-min’s 58th-minute opener.

Spurs have picked up just 14 points in their opening 12 Premier League games this term, and their players need to quickly step up with a top-four finish beginning to look elusive.

Harry Kane fired blanks against the Blades, although it was no fault of his as he was provided with very little service.

However, Match of the Day presenter and former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker reckons he now has stiff competition for his starting berth in England in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The 22-year-old scored his 10th league goal of the season during his side’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace yesterday, becoming the second-youngest player to reach double figures for Premier League goals for Chelsea after Arjen Robben.

Abraham’s form has impressed Lineker, prompting him to react thus on Twitter after the game:

Kane has six Premier League goals thus far and four in as many Champions League games, and is without a doubt still Gareth Southgate’s first-choice ahead of next year’s Euros.

However, it will be hard to keep ignoring Abraham if he keeps firing on all cylinders and scores more goals than the Spurs hitman at the end of the season.

The Chelsea star is definitely providing Kane serious competition in the Three Lions, and it will be interesting to see how he responds to this challenge.

