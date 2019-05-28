Gary Lineker says Harry Kane must start the Champions League final if he is fit

Gary Lineker has tweeted that Harry Kane should start for Tottenham in the Champions League final this week.
The 25-year-old Spurs forward has been out with an injury for a while now but he is back in training now and is expected to play a part against Liverpool.
Former player and popular pundit believes that Pochettino should start the Tottenham striker at all costs if he is fit.
If @HKane IS fit, he starts. Simple.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 27, 2019
Kane’s return would mean the exclusion of Eriksen/Alli/Son or Lucas Moura. All four players have done well in his absence and it would be very tough to leave one of them out to accommodate the England captain.
However, there is no doubt that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he should be playing these big games no matter what.
It will be interesting to see who Pochettino decides to drop for the final if Kane is ready.
Lucas Moura has often been sacrificed when the likes of Alli, Kane and Son are all fit. The Brazilian scored a memorable hattrick against Ajax to get the Londoners into the final and it would be very harsh to drop him to the bench now.