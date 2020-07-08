Gary Lineker says Arsenal are clearly improving under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were six minutes away from securing a fourth consecutive Premier League victory last night, but it wasn’t meant to be as Jamie Vardy drew Leicester City level to snatch valuable two points away from the hosts.

Victory would have seen the Gunners gone six points behind the top-four but the draw left them nine points behind the Foxes, and they will need to pick up a win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to keep their hopes of playing in the Champions League next season alive.

Nevertheless, getting a point after playing with 10 men for the last 15 minutes of the game is commendable, and Arsenal are clearly getting better under Mikel Arteta.

How they fare in their remaining four games will determine if they will be playing in Europe at all next term, but BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker reckons the North Londoners are improving under the Spaniard, reacting thus to their performance against Leicester on Twitter:

The brilliant @kschmeichel1 keeping @LCFC in this, but fear the worst. @Arsenal clearly improving under Arteta. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2020

Arsenal host Liverpool three days after their trip to Tottenham, and they travel to Aston Villa next before hosting Watford on the last day of the campaign.

Both Villa and Watford are looking to survive relegation and Arsenal won’t have it easy against them.

Arteta has a chance to end the season with silverware, but Manchester City stand between the Gunners and a place in the FA Cup final, and it’s safe to say their next three games will have a huge say on their season.