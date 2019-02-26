Gary Lineker responds when asked whether he would be happy with Rodgers appointment at Leicester

Former England striker turned popular football pundit, Gary Lineker, has insisted that he would be happy with Brendan Rodgers’s appointment at Leicester City.
Sporting Index posed a question to Lineker on Twitter whether he would be happy with the appointment, to which the BBC pundit replied: yes.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2019
According to reports from BBC Sport, Rodgers is expected to become Leicester City’s manager after he left the managerial post at Celtic.
The Foxes are keen to install a successor to the sacked Claude Puel as soon as possible, and made an approach to sign Rodgers, who has won seven domestic trophies out of seven in his time in Glasgow.
Celtic are eight points clear of nearest rivals Rangers in the league as they chase an eighth successive title in all.
The former Liverpool manager has won two Scottish Premierships, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups since arriving at Parkhead in the summer of 2016.
They reached the group stages of the Champions League in his first two seasons, but were knocked out in the third qualifying round by AEK Athens this term. Celtic were also knocked out of the Europa League at the last-32 stage for the second successive season, losing to Valencia.
Leicester City find themselves 12th in the Premier League having lost five of their past six league games.