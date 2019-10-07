Blog Columns Site News Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves’ win over Man City

Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves’ win over Man City

7 October, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.

Two late goals from Adama Traore sealed a memorable win for Nuno’s side.

The Premier League champions were without some of their key players and they struggled to break through the Wolves defence.

The away side decided to soak in the pressure and hit the home side on the break.

Traore’s pace and Wolves’ counter-attacking prowess hurt Pep Guardiola’s side and City will be very disappointed with the result.

Popular pundit Gary Lineker has reacted to Wolves’ win on Twitter. He labelled Nuno’s side as the masters of counter-attacking football.

His tweet read:

Wolves will be delighted with the result and they will have gained a lot of confidence from this performance.

They will be looking to build on this and put together a good run of results now. Wolves haven’t been easy to beat since their return to the Premier League, but Nuno will surely want to transform the draws into wins going forward.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves can keep up this form and fight for the European places this season.

Tottenham fans react to reports about players being unhappy with Pochettino
Alan Shearer reacts to Matthew Longstaff's winner vs Man Utd

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com