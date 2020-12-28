Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves’ equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium last night, with a late equalizer denying the visitors all three points.

Tanguy Ndombele put Spurs ahead less than a minute into the game with a shot that left Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio helpless, but the North Londoners were the second-best team for the majority of the game.





Wolves created several chances but weren’t clinical enough in the absence of the unavailable Raul Jimenez, and it took them 85 minutes to draw level, with Romain Saiss powering a header past Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris after meeting Pedro Neto’s corner at the near post.

The hosts should have taken the lead a few minutes later, but Fabio Silva could only head straight at Lloris in the final minute of injury-time when presented with a fine chance.

Wolves deserved the result, and would have also been equally worthy of a victory against a Tottenham side that sat deep for the majority of the clash.

Jose Mourinho’s men attempted to defend their slender lead from the get-go, registering just six shots all game.

Spurs had 45% of the possession, with only half of their attempts at goal finding the target, while they played two corners.

Attempting to defend the narrow lead could have cost them all three points in the end, and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker wasn’t impressed with the performance of his former side, reacting thus to Wolves’ equalizer on Twitter:

No question @Wolves deserve that equaliser. Spurs have offered very little. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 27, 2020

Spurs moved to fifth place as a result of the draw, but would have been third if had they won.

They were earlier tipped as one of the teams to provide Liverpool and Manchester City a tough title challenge, but recent performances and results have been below par, and Tottenham could struggle to finish in the top-four if they don’t attack more going forward.