Gary Lineker reacts to West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko’s goal against Chelsea

Andriy Yarmolenko’s 89th-minute strike against Chelsea at the London Stadium last night handed West Ham United their first victory since the Premier League restarted following back-to-back losses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tomas Soucek saw his opener chalked off for offside before Willian put the visitors ahead from the spot.





The Czech Republic international drew West Ham level on the stroke of half-time, and the hosts raced into the lead five minutes after play restarted through Michail Antonio.

Willian helped Chelsea restore parity with 18 minutes left, but it was the hosts that had the last laugh as they caught the Blues on the counter to secure all three points in the dying minutes of the clash.

Yarmolenko’s goal brought out the poet in BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, and here is his hilarious reaction to it on Twitter:

Yarmolenko with a body blow against the flow. I know, I’ll go. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 1, 2020

The 30-year-old came off the bench to score his fourth goal of the campaign in his 17th appearance, and manager David Moyes will hope he can do more going forward.

Frequent injuries have hampered Yarmolenko’s West Ham career, but the break has come handy as he is now fully fit since getting injured last December, and his return could hand the team a huge boost in their bid to escape relegation.

His goal against Chelsea took them three points clear the drop zone, and more of them will come handy in the remaining six games.