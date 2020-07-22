Gary Lineker reacts to West Bromwich Albion promotion, Ben Foster sends message

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to West Bromwich Albion clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker has congratulated the Baggies on their achievement this evening.





Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster is also delighted to see his former club, West Brom, return to the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic’s side played out a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday evening to secure their place in the top two.

Slaven Bilic’s side have finished second behind champions Leeds United, with Brentford ending up two points behind them in third.

Congratulations to @WBA on their return to the Premier League. Been a tad longer than their normal boing boing, but will be good to have you back on @BBCMOTD. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

Deserved promotion

West Brom had been rather inconsistent since football returned after lockdown, but no one can deny that they deserved to be promoted.

The Baggies played good football, scored goals, and were entertaining to the eye. As stated on BBC Sport, Bilic’s side 77 goals in the league this season – as many as Leeds.

West Brom fans will be over the moon tonight, as the team have returned to the Premier League and are back among the big boys.

It will be interesting to see how the Baggies fare in the top flight of English football next season.