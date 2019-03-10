Gary Lineker reacts to West Brom’s decision to sack Darren Moore

West Bromwich Albion shocked the football fraternity yesterday by sacking their manager Darren Moore.
Former England striker, and now a popular football pundit, Gary Lineker, has taken to social networking site Twitter to give his reaction on West Brom’s decision to dismiss Moore from his managerial position.
The Baggies announced on their official website last evening that Moore has been dismissed as their manager.
West Brom find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 61 points from 36 matches, and are well in the race to achieve promotion to the Premier League.
However, the decision was made after the Baggies drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.
West Brom trail second-placed Leeds United by nine points, and as such they are unlikely to finish in the top two this season.
Nevertheless, it was a harsh move taken by the club, and Lineker has expressed his shock on Twitter. He wrote:
What???? Darren Moore sacked? You’re 4th. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/OPY237FNtT
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 9, 2019
West Brom are without a win in their last three matches. They will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Swansea City who are also aiming for the Championship playoffs.
It remains to be seen whether the Baggies appoint a new manager by that time.