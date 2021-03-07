Gary Lineker reacts to Virgil van Dijk’s training video

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been ruled out for the season with ACL damage.

However, the Dutch international is currently undergoing rehab and he is back on the training pitch doing light running and exercises.





The Liverpool star posted a training video on his Twitter account highlighting his progress so far and former Premier League star and pundit Gary Lineker has shared his reaction to the defender’s post.

Lineker tweeted:

The cavalry is on the way. https://t.co/rB4Wj734ao — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2021

Liverpool have missed the 29-year-old centre back massively this season.

Van Dijk is arguably the best player at the club alongside Mohamed Salah and his absence has left the Reds vulnerable at the back.

Furthermore, the injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have left Jurgen Klopp with limited options at the back. The Reds have had to field midfielders in defence and rely on inexperienced academy centre backs in recent months.

It has been a forgettable season for Liverpool so far and they could miss out on Champions League qualification. Too many injuries have created an imbalance in the starting line-up and the whole team is suffering because of that.

It will be interesting to see if Van Dijk can recover fully and return to his peak form next season. There will be worries about the long term effects of this injury and it remains to be seen how the defender recovers over the coming months.