Gary Lineker reacts to TV viewership record during Southampton win vs Manchester City

With fans prohibited from entering the stadium for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, TV broadcast and live streaming could become the new habit of watching games.

In the UK, all the Premier League matches are being televised by Sky Sports, BT Sports, BBC and Amazon prime network.





For the first time in the Premier League era, BBC is telecasting games, and it is free for all the viewers in the UK.

Gary Lineker, the former great England striker turned popular football pundit, has tweeted that an audience of 5.7 million has watched Sunday’s game between Southampton and Manchester City.

He has claimed that it’s the most-watched Premier League match of all-time.

With an audience of 5.7 million on the BBC the @SouthamptonFC v @ManCity game was the most watched Premier League match of all-time. Can’t believe it took us so long. 😉 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2020

Che Adams scored his first goal for the club with a spectacular strike as Southampton won 1-0 against Manchester City at the St Mary’s on Sunday.

City enjoyed 74% of possession and attempted 26 shots during the game, but couldn’t break Southampton’s defence.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost nine Premier League games this season, while Pep Guardiola has never lost three consecutive away league games before in his managerial career.

Although people are going to work, and lockdown measures are being relaxed, it is still not safe for the fans to go to the stadium in numbers and watch the game.

It seems, we have to get used to watching the games on television for a while. The numbers shared by the BBC is really amazing.

With some cracking games coming up till the end of the season, that record could yet be broken.