Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham’s defeat against Chelsea

Former Tottenham star Gary Lineker doesn’t seem too happy with their performance against Chelsea last night.
The popular BBC pundit tweeted that Spurs conceded an appalling goal against Maurizio Sarri’s side and they might have to wait fifteen years to win the Premier League title.
His tweet read:
Tottenham concede an appalling own goal. Might have to wait 15 years for a title win.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2019
Spurs fans will be disappointed with these comments but they are fully aware that their players are simply not tough enough to deal with the pressure of being in a title race.
The Londoners were in the title race with City and Liverpool but the last two results have completely damaged their title aspirations.
Pochettino will be desperate to bounce back from the defeats against Burnley and Chelsea but his side are in for another tough test against Arsenal now.
The Gunners were outstanding yesterday and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Tottenham side.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can return to winning ways at the weekend.
They are fighting for a place in the top four now and a defeat against Arsenal could put them under a lot of pressure.