Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier conceding a penalty against Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fourth defeat of the Premier League campaign at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.
The Lilywhites took the lead via Harry Kane less than a minute into the game, and were close to doubling their lead after the game restarted, but Son Heung-min could only smack the crossbar with his effort after rounding Alisson.
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson equalized for the hosts in the 52nd minute, and Mohamed Salah sealed the victory from the spot in the 75th minute after Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier conceded a penalty.
The Ivory Coast international caught the back of Sadio Mane’s leg, and it proved costly in the end, dealing a huge blow on Spurs’ chances of leaving Anfield with something.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t believe what Aurier did, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
Well it’s been coming but, oh dear, Aurier what were you thinking? @MoSalah scores from the spot.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2019
Having won just thrice in their opening 10 league games, Tottenham are currently 11th in the table, sitting 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.
Their top-four chances continue to get slimmer and fade away, and they will hope to pick up all three points when they visit Goodison Park to face Everton next weekend in order to quickly arrest the woeful run.