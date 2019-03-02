Gary Lineker reacts to Spurs vs Arsenal result on Twitter

Hugo Lloris saved a late penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn Tottenham Hotspur a point against Arsenal in the north London derby clash at Wembley.
Aaron Ramsey, who will move to Serie A champion Juventus in the summer, scored in the first half to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead at the break. Harry Kane scored from the spot in the 74th minute to restore parity.
However, towards the dying minutes of the match, Arsenal were awarded a penalty, but Aubameyang could not hit the target, thanks to a brilliant save from Lloris.
Former England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He tweeted:
Good result for @SpursOfficial maintaining the clear gap between the two sides in the Premier League table.
Arsenal ended the game with 10 men after Lucas Torreira was shown a late red card for a tackle on Danny Rose.
Spurs enjoyed 60% of possession, but registered only three shots on target during the course of 90 minutes, according to BBC Sport.