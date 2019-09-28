Gary Lineker reacts to Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ error against Southampton

10-man Tottenham Hotspur secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, with goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane in the first-half getting the hosts all three points.
Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the 31st minute after Serge Aurier picked up a second booking within three minutes, and things got worse eight minutes later after Danny Ings drew the visitors level thanks to a Hugo Lloris’ howler.
The Tottenham goalie attempted a Cruyff turn, but it backfired spectacularly, handing Southampton the equalizer and the chance to get a result.
Luckily for the Spurs’ skipper, Kane’s strike two minutes from half-time helped them restore the lead, and it was enough to secure them their third victory of the new Premier League campaign.
Match of the day presenter Gary Lineker wasn’t impressed with Lloris’ gaffe, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Oh dear Hugo. There are cock-ups and then there are giant cock-ups. Lloris’s is up there in the giant category.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 28, 2019
The Frenchman redeemed himself with a string of fine second-half saves to help his side to much-needed victory, but his occasional errors remain worrying.
Lloris has now made nine errors leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season, and it could cost his side if he doesn’t cut them out from his game.