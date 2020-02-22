Gary Lineker reacts to Shane Long goal as Southampton win vs Aston Villa

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Southampton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at St Mary’s in the Premier League on Saturday.
An early goal from Shane Long and a late one from Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton’s first league double under Ralph Hasenhüttl.
The Saints dominated the first half and took an early lead through Long. He scored his fourth goal of the season from Moussa Djenepo’s left-wing cross.
Former great England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to Twitter to make a joke on Long’s goal with his typical tongue-in-cheek humour.
Shane Long May have just scored with his cock. A Long Cock goal.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2020
Although Villa improved after the break, Southampton came closest to scoring through Che Adams, who was denied his first Saints goal by a late goal-line block.
A poor clearance from Pepe Reina gave Stuart Armstrong the chance to slide the ball into an empty net and secured all three points for the Saints.
Southampton have jumped to 12th in the league, 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They managed 46% of possession, and attempted 28 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.