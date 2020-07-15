Gary Lineker reacts to Raul Jimenez goal vs Burnley

Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League.

The Molineux outfit conceded a late penalty and the draw more or less ends their chances of finishing in the top four this season.





Raul Jimenez had given Nuno’s team the lead on the 76th minute but Burnley fought back with their stoppage-time penalty. Chris Wood converted from the spot on the 96th minute for Sean Dyche’s side.

Wolves will be disappointed to have dropped two points here especially after the exceptional goal scored by Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican’s goal impressed Gary Lineker, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the strike.

He wrote:

Always thought this game would spring to life. Absolutely stunning goal from @Raul_Jimenez9. A @BBCOne kind of goal. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2020

Jimenez has been one of the best strikers in the league for a while now and the fans will be hoping for similar brilliant in the remaining games of the season as well.

Wolves are still very much in the Europa League and they will look to win the competition. Although they are not the best team on paper, they have what it takes to bring down the top teams on their day.

Jimenez will be hoping to lead them to glory this season. The Mexican has 26 goals to his name so far this season.