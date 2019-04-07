Gary Lineker reacts to Phil Jagielka’s goal against Arsenal

Everton skipper Phil Jagielka started his third Premier League game of the season on Sunday against Arsenal, after Michael Keane pulled out of the starting lineup having fallen ill minutes to the game, and the 36-year-old made an instant impact, putting the Toffees ahead 10 minutes into the game.
The Englishman found the back of the net for the first time since April 15, 2017, and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker had the perfect reaction to the centre-back’s goal on Twitter.
Not often a player who’s not picked, yet starts the game, scores the opening goal. Jagielka gives @Everton the lead.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2019
Jagielka’s goal secured all three points for the Blues as they ran out winners despite missing several chances during the rest of the game, and Everton will be looking to challenge for seventh place going forward this term.
Marco Silva’s men are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table after 33 games, and they are in battle for the Europa League spot with Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford and West Ham United.
Everton have now defeated two Premier League top-six sides since January 2017 after the 2-0 over Chelsea last month, and it will serve as a huge morale booster ahead of the high-profile clashes against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.