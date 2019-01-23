Blog Teams Manchester United Gary Lineker reacts to Paul Pogba’s Tweet

Manchester United fan Nathan Patrick has become an internet sensation after a Twitter thread about his football-ignorant parents blew up.

The Australian’s parents were over in England for a project, and found themselves in a train full of Manchester United players one morning.

Both weren’t aware of who the players are and reluctantly agreed to take a picture with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Patrick’s dad sent the picture to Nathan asking if he knew who the persons in it were.

The Red Devils fan couldn’t believe his parents met with his idols and he took to Twitter to express his surprise and “disappointment”.

Pogba took to Twitter this morning to reply Nathan’s tweet, and Gary Lineker was loving it.

Manchester United have now invited Patrick and his parents to come watch the team play Australian side Perth Glory FC when the Old Trafford side visit the country on their summer tour.

From the look of things, though, Mr and Mrs Patrick might not be keen to go watch United when they land in Australia. It doesn’t seem like they would be interested.

