Gary Lineker reacts to Paul Pogba’s Tweet

Manchester United fan Nathan Patrick has become an internet sensation after a Twitter thread about his football-ignorant parents blew up.
The Australian’s parents were over in England for a project, and found themselves in a train full of Manchester United players one morning.
You guys…
I can't believe this.
It's… unbelievable.
Yet somehow true.
Thread:
— Nate Patrick (@N8NathanPatrick) January 20, 2019
Both weren’t aware of who the players are and reluctantly agreed to take a picture with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.
Patrick’s dad sent the picture to Nathan asking if he knew who the persons in it were.
The Red Devils fan couldn’t believe his parents met with his idols and he took to Twitter to express his surprise and “disappointment”.
Man I need to see the dog 🐶 Say hi to your lovely folks for me!
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 23, 2019
Pogba took to Twitter this morning to reply Nathan’s tweet, and Gary Lineker was loving it.
Brilliant. Well played @paulpogba. https://t.co/yC6mfWRi6i
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 23, 2019
Manchester United have now invited Patrick and his parents to come watch the team play Australian side Perth Glory FC when the Old Trafford side visit the country on their summer tour.
Hi, @N8NathanPatrick 👋
From train to training — how about coming to see us at work in 🇦🇺 this summer on #MUTOUR?
We also have free tickets for you and your parents to see us face @PerthGloryFC, too. 😊🎟️ https://t.co/vFh3eBkYzm
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 23, 2019
From the look of things, though, Mr and Mrs Patrick might not be keen to go watch United when they land in Australia. It doesn’t seem like they would be interested.