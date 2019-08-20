Gary Lineker reacts to Paul Pogba’s missed penalty against Wolves

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium last night, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rue dropping points after the Red Devils came very close to leaving with a rare win against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.
Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the visitors in the 27th minute, but they were pegged back by a Ruben Neves cracker 10 minutes after the second-half resumed.
With 20 minutes to play, Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba won a penalty and opted to take it.
However, Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio brilliantly saved the Frenchman’s effort, and both sides had to settle for the shares of the spoils in the end.
Pogba’s decision to take the spot-kick surprised many after Marcus Rashford had taken one against Chelsea last weekend.
The English striker scored and had since been appointed as the Red Devils’ designated penalty taker.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker couldn’t believe Pogba’s action, and here is how the former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona striker reacted on Twitter:
Inexplicable that Pogba should take the penalty after Rashford took one and scored last week. As a striker that would absolutely do my head in. Particularly if they miss.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2019
Solskjaer has since cleared the air, claiming both players are United’s spot-kick takers.
That decision has cost them two points, though, and Pogba’s poor penalty record means he shouldn’t be anywhere near the duty.
Of the 11 penalties he has taken in the Premier League since the start of last season; the most of any player in the competition, he has missed four, and the Old Trafford outfit can’t afford such luxury if they are to finish in top four this season.
4 – Paul Pogba has missed four penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season; the most of any player in the competition. Fluffed. pic.twitter.com/NI1odCCBg5
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 19, 2019