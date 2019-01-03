Blog Teams Manchester United Gary Lineker reacts to Paul Pogba’s “caption this” Tweet

3 January, 2019


Paul Pogba suffered a bruise at the back of his knees following a heavy challenge from Jonjo Shelvey during Wednesday’s night clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United at Saint James Park.

Referee Andre Marriner didn’t book the Magpies’ midfielder, but former EPL ref Mark Clattenburg believed Shelvey should have been sent off.

Pogba took to Twitter to joke about the incident, and Gary Linker has offered the most appropriate caption yet.

Second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it four wins from four games, and Pogba has played huge roles in the impressive run of victories.

Losing the French World Cup winner to Shelvey’s horror challenge would have dealt a huge blow on Manchester United, especially with Tottenham Hotspur their next league clash.

It remains to be seen if the Newcastle man will face any retrospective action from the F.A after escaping punishment during the game, but Pogba surely saw the funny side, and Linker couldn’t help but aim some dig at former United boss Jose Mourinho.

