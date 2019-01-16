Gary Lineker reacts to Marcelo Bielsa’ explosive press conference

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa held a press conference earlier this evening.
The Argentine addressed the controversies surrounding the Spygate incident involving Derby County.
Leeds staff was caught spying on a Derby County training session before the game between the two sides. The Whites ended up winning the game 2-0.
Bielsa revealed during an explosive presser that he has spied on every Leeds United opponent this season and it is not an illegal thing to do.
The Leeds United boss explained through his presentations the findings of his analysis. He revealed the key weaknesses of Frank Lampard’s squad as well.
Popular BBC pundit Gary Lineker has now shared his reaction on the presser.
He tweeted:
I sort of love Bielsa. “I observed all the rivals we played against and watched the training sessions of all our opponents before we played against them” 👀
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 16, 2019
Bielsa’s meticulous preparations might have impressed the fans and the reporters but the other Championship managers will not be too pleased with his comments.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds United are punished by the authorities this season. EFL are thought to be investigating the matter.