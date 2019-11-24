Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool’s win against Crystal Palace

Liverpool secured their 12th Premier League victory of the campaign at the expense of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday, grabbing a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
The Reds had VAR to thank after the hosts got a goal ruled out in the 43rd minute.
James Tomkins had headed in at the back post from a corner, but Jordan Ayew was penalised for a push on Dejan Lovren during the build-up, and Liverpool made things worse for Palace fans by opening the scoring four minutes after play restarted.
Palace drew level through Wilfried Zaha in the 82nd minute, but there was still time for the visitors to grab a winner, and it was the Brazilian striker who responded fastest after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner caused a goalmouth scramble.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with Liverpool’s hard-fought victory, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
Scruffiest of goals from Firmino makes it 2-1. This @LFC side certainly find a way to win.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2019
Liverpool lead through @10SadioMane after an assist from Robertson: Andrew upsetting the Palace again.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 23, 2019
Liverpool have always found a way to win games by leaving it late on several occasions this season, and it’s one of the reasons why they are eight points clear at the top of the table.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last 30 Premier League matches, drawing just five of them, and they remain huge favourites to win the title this term.