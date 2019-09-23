Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool’s win against Chelsea on Twitter

Liverpool became the first English Premier League side to win their first six games in two consecutive seasons following Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
6 – Liverpool are the first team in top-flight history to win their opening six matches of a top-flight season in two consecutive seasons. Pacesetters. pic.twitter.com/a1EzeGGvrk
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019
Early goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino helped the Anfield outfit race into a comfortable lead, and it was too little, too late by the time the hosts threatened to launch a comeback after N’golo Kante halved the deficit in the 71st minute.
Liverpool weren’t on top of their game at both ends of the pitch, and Chelsea could have gotten at least a point, but the Champions League winner stood their ground, and the fact that they have always managed to win even when they aren’t playing very impressively wowed Match of the day presenter Gary Lineker again.
Here is how the former Tottenham Hotspur striker reacted to the Reds’ win on Twitter:
Another enthralling game of Premier League football. @ChelseaFC a tad unfortunate to lose, but even when they’re not at their scintillating best @LFC seem to a find a way to win…15 PL games on the bounce, to be precise.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 22, 2019
Liverpool have now won 15 league games in a row and seven consecutive away matches, and are favourites for the title having maintained their five-point lead at the top of the table.
Jurgen Klopp’s men had 45% of the possession, attempted six shots (Chelsea attempted 13), but three of their efforts were on target while the hosts only hit the target twice.
After missing out on the title by just a point last term, Liverpool will fancy their chances of finally winning the top-flight prize for the first time since 1990 given their impressive start to the new season.
Getting the results while not particularly playing very well is one of the hallmarks of league winners, and it will be interesting to see if the Merseysiders can beat Manchester City to the title this time.