Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool’s victory vs Bayern on Twitter

14 March, 2019 English Premier League, Liverpool


Liverpool produced yet another classic Champions League performance as they joined Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight of this competition.

The Reds drew 0-0 at Anfield in the first leg against German giants Bayern Munich, and needed a solid performance away from home.

On Wednesday night, Sadio Mane scored twice, and Virgil van Dijk added another to earn a fantastic 3-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Former England striker turned popular football pundit, Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Liverpool after Mane’s second goal.

Lineker said it was a “Great night” for the last season’s Champions League runners up.

It was an excellent all-round performance from Liverpool, but Mane and Van Dijk were simply class apart. Mane is in red hot form at the moment, and has now scored 10 goals in his last 10 games.

However, the match ended in a slight sour note for Liverpool when full-back Andrew Robertson picked up a yellow card in stoppage time, as a result of which, he will be out of action for the first leg of their quarter-final.

