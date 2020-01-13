Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool’s record victory, heaps praises on Roberto Firmino

Liverpool made it 20 wins in 21 Premier League games following Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, and Jurgen Klopp’s men are running away with the top-flight title.
The Reds have now picked up 61 points from a possible 63, thereby setting a new record in Europe’s top five leagues as a result of their incredible start to the campaign.
Liverpool, who still have a game in hand, are currently 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, and they proved their title credentials with a top performance against Jose Mourinho’s men.
Roberto Firmino’s 37th-minute goal settled the affair, and the Brazilian had to conjure one of his tricks to get past Japhet Tanganga before scoring.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was impressed with the effort of the Liverpool striker, reacting thus to the goal on Twitter:
Firmino gives @LFC the lead. Such a good player is Bobby.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2020
Liverpool’s unbeaten and record-breaking start to the campaign has also left Lineker in awe of their achievement.
21 Premier League games played for @LFC with 20 wins and a draw. That’s utterly nuts.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2020
The title is Liverpool’s to lose after they established such a huge lead at the top of the table, and it’s safe to say they will be crowned English Premier League champions at the end of the season.