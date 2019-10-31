Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool’s League Cup victory against Arsenal

Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup at the expense of Arsenal following a pulsating clash at Anfield that ended 5-5.
Daniel Ceballos’ miss during the penalties ensured the hosts got the victory in the end despite being two goals down at two separate points in the game.
Shkodran Mustafi’s own goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross while under pressure from Rhian Brewster put Liverpool in the lead six minutes into the game, but Arsenal fought back, with goals from Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Martinelli putting them 3-1 up 30 minutes later.
James Milner made it 3-2 from the spot heading into the break, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles restored Arsenal’s two-goal cushion nine minutes after play resumed.
Things got more interesting as Liverpool fought back, with goals from Chamberlain and Divock Origi drawing them level.
Joseph Willock’s 70th-minute strike appeared to have won the game for Unai Emery’s men, only for Origi to pop up with a goal in the 94th minute.
It was a thrilling contest without a doubt, and Reds goalie Caoimhin Kelleher emerged the hero at the end, saving Ceballos’ spotkick to send his side through to the last-8.
Liverpool will be hoping to get an easy opponent when the draws are made as it will boost their chances of making it to the semis.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker enjoyed the game, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Liverpool don’t lose at Anfield. Helluva game.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 30, 2019