Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool win vs Everton on Twitter

Liverpool have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Everton 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp made nine changes to the side that won 2-0 against Sheffield United last time out, with the Reds boss giving chances to several young players including three debutants – Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.
In the second half, a stunning goal from 18-year-old Curtis Jones sealed the tie in Liverpool’s favour. The youngster grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a magnificent strike from outside the box that evaded the outstretched arms of Jordan Pickford as it hit the top corner.
Former great England striker turned popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
Incredible goal from Curtis Jones for @LFC and it appears the Anfield wait for @Everton will go on. 🤦🏻♂️
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 5, 2020
Everton created a few very good chances in the first half. However, Liverpool became utterly dominant as the game went on, with the young brigade playing with a lot of confidence.
The Reds managed 57% of possession and attempted 12 shots on goal during the game.
Liverpool suffered an early blow through the injury of James Milner. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, came back from injury and played the last 20 minutes in place of Minamino.