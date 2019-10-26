Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester win vs Southampton on Twitter

Leicester City equalled the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory as they defeated Southampton at St Mary’s on Friday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ men won 9-0 at a rainswept St Mary’s and moved to the second position in the Premier League, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

Former Leicester City striker and now a popular football pundit Gary Lineker has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He was naturally overjoyed with such a dominant performance.

Leicester have been very impressive in the Premier League under Rodgers this season, and they were ruthless against the Saints who went a man down early in the game after Ryan Bertrand picked up a red card for a reckless challenge on Ayoze Perez in the build-up to Ben Chilwell’s opener.

Both Perez and Jamie Vardy scored hat-tricks. Youri Tielemans also scored his third goal of the season, and James Maddison added a superb free-kick to send Southampton into the bottom three.

