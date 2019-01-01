Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester win vs Everton on Twitter

1 January, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Leicester


Everton suffered their fourth defeat in five games after losing 1-0 against Leicester City in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

After a drab goal-less first half, Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester to earn the Foxes all three points. His 58th minute strike was one of the major highlights in an error-strewn game.

After the match, former England striker Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the victory as “terrific”.

Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira capitalised on defender Michael Keane’s error, and picked Vardy who finished cooly past Jordan Pickford.

Everton didn’t create enough clear cut chances, with Jonjoe Kenny’s first-half shot off the bar is one of the highlighting features.

As a result of this victory, Leicester have now jumped to seventh in the Premier League.

The Foxes managed only 40% of possession, registered eight shots of which they managed to keep four on target.

