Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester win vs Everton on Twitter

Everton suffered their fourth defeat in five games after losing 1-0 against Leicester City in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Tuesday.
After a drab goal-less first half, Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester to earn the Foxes all three points. His 58th minute strike was one of the major highlights in an error-strewn game.
After the match, former England striker Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed the victory as “terrific”.
Terrific win for @LCFC. Hello 2019. 👏👏
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 1, 2019
Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira capitalised on defender Michael Keane’s error, and picked Vardy who finished cooly past Jordan Pickford.
Everton didn’t create enough clear cut chances, with Jonjoe Kenny’s first-half shot off the bar is one of the highlighting features.
As a result of this victory, Leicester have now jumped to seventh in the Premier League.
The Foxes managed only 40% of possession, registered eight shots of which they managed to keep four on target.