Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester City defeat on Twitter

Leicester City crashed to a 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday.

The Foxes have been quite poor since the restart and they are in real danger of missing out on a Champions League place now.





It will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers can arrest their decline and turn their form around in the remaining games.

Jamie Vardy scored the opening goal of the game for the Foxes but Dominik Solanke scored a brace for the Cherries along with a goal from Junior Stanislas. Evans scored an own goal to make it four for Bournemouth.

The win over Leicester will have given them some hope of staying in the Premier League.

Former Leicester City star Gary Lineker has now shared his thoughts on Twitter regarding Leicester City’s recent capitulation.

The popular pundit claimed that too many changes to personnel and the system has meant that the team have lost their way. Although some of those changes have been forced by injuries, some of the other calls were made by the manager.

Lineker’s tweet read:

Bloody hell, @LCFC have completely capitulated. Too many changes to the system and personnel, some caused by injuries, but others not. Really lost our way. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2020

Leicester City were in the title race at one point in the season and they will be bitterly disappointed with the collapse. The fans will demand a strong and respectable finish to the season now and it is up to the players to deliver.