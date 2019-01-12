Gary Lineker reacts to Leeds’ performance against Derby County

Leeds United picked up an impressive win over Derby County yesterday.
Goals from Roofe and Harrison sealed the three points for the home side.
Marcelo Bielsa and the Whites faithful will have been impressed with the team’s performance against Derby and Leeds will be looking to put together a winning run now.
The Whites have been struggling in the recent weeks and the win puts their title charge back on track now.
BBC pundit Gary Lineker reacted to Leeds’ win and their performance on his Twitter account earlier.
The former England international tweeted that the Whites were terrific against Frank Lampard’s Derby County and they should be in the Premier League next season.
His tweet read:
Terrific performance from @LUFC. I spy a team that should be in the Premier League next season.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2019
Leeds are at the top of the Championship right now and they should be able to win the competition. In terms of performances, they have been the most impressive of the lot this season.
It will be interesting to see if Bielsa can lead his side to glory now.
It has been a while and a club of Leeds’ stature deserves to be in the Premier League.