Gary Lineker reacts to Laurent Koscielny’s equalizer against Manchester City

Arsenal succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The loss dealt a massive blow on their top-four chances as they dropped to sixth in the Premier League table.
City opened the scoring 46 seconds into the game through Sergio Aguero, but the north London giants responded almost immediately as Laurent Koscielny scored from a cornerkick 10 minutes later.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker immediately responded to the equalizer with a Tweet.
This has got the makings of a classic.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 3, 2019
Unfortunately, the match didn’t turn out to be a classic as Lineker predicted, as City dominated proceedings from start to finish, with Arsenal on the back foot all game.
The Premier League defending champions moved within two points of Liverpool as a result, keeping their title defence hopes alive.
The Reds visit West Ham United on Monday night, and will look to re-establish their five-point lead at the top of the table with a win.
Arsenal have their work cut out for them in their bid to finish in top four, but given the quality of their squad compared to other bigwigs, their struggles are understandable.