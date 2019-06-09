Gary Lineker reacts to Jordan Pickford’s spot kick against Switzerland

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was the star as England emerged third in the UEFA Nations League at the expense of Switzerland.
The third-place clash between both teams was forced into penalty shootout following a goalless draw over 120 minutes. Both sides scored their first five kicks, with Pickford scoring the Three Lions’ fifth.
The Toffees star saved Josip Drmic’s attempt afterwards, and Eric Dier wrapped up victory for England by scoring the sixth kick, and English fans will finally feel the national team has successfully banished their penalty shootout woes after advancing to the quarter-finals of last summer’s World Cup with a spotkick victory over Colombia.
Match of the Day Presenter Gary Lineker particularly enjoyed Pickford’s effort from the spot, and here is how reacted to it on Twitter:
“Pick that one out” says Pickford.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2019
The 25-year-old was made first-choice goalie by manager Gareth Southgate largely due to his ability on the ball, and he demonstrated his ball-playing prowess by calmly converting his penalty like an outfield player would.