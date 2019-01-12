Gary Lineker reacts to Jack Clarke’s display for Leeds

Leeds United player Jack Clarke put in an inspired display against Derby County in the Championship yesterday.
The highly rated midfielder created several chances for his side and one of them resulted in a goal for the home side.
Kemar Roofe flicked the low cross from Jack Clarke into the Derby County net on the 20th minute.
Clarke caused endless problems for Derby County down the flanks and Marcelo Bielsa will be impressed with the young man’s display.
Leeds United fans were quite impressed with the youngster as well.
Popular BBC pundit Gary Lineker has now reacted to the player’s performance against Derby County. The former England international tweeted that Clarke ‘looks a player’.
Not the first Clarke to strut his stuff at Elland Road, but Jack Clarke looks a player. Another talented young English footballer born in 2000.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2019
The Leeds winger was an alternative to the injured first team star Pablo Hernandez and few would have expected him to perform the way he did.
Clarke will be hoping to build on his display now and secure a regular first team slot under Marcelo Bielsa.
He will also be delighted with these comments from ex-professionals.