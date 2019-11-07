Gary Lineker reacts to Heung-min Son’s goal against Red Star Belgrade and his apology to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min apologised to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes after scoring his first goal against Red Star Belgrade last night.
Instead of celebrating after scoring, Son Heung-Min appeared to send an apology to André Gomes 💙 pic.twitter.com/scbRlFF3XT
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 6, 2019
Spurs blew the Serbian Super Liga side away in their Group B Champions League clash to edge closer to the knockout stages, with the South Korean bagging a brace in the 4-0 win.
Son decided against celebrating after scoring the opener, instead choosing to apologize to the Everton star with his gesture.
The Tottenham winger’s tackle on Gomes during weekend’s Premier League game at Goodison Park saw him crash into Serge Aurier.
The Portugal international fractured his right ankle and had to be immediately taken to the hospital where he has since been operated on and discharged.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was pleased with Son’s action, reacting thus to it on Twitter:
Son scores a super goal and goes to the camera and says sorry down the lens, presumably aimed at Andre Gomes. Nice touch.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2019
Here is Son goal followed by his apology: pic.twitter.com/EmgxcqeTWo
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2019
Gomes is now at home with his family and will continue his rehabilitation under the care of the Everton medical team at Finch Farm.
Son also verbally communicated his apologies to the Toffees star post-game.
The Spurs man told BT Sport 2: “It was a really, really tough few days. I realised how lucky I am to have the supporters, my friends, my team-mates – everyone gave me such strong messages.
“Of course I still feel really, really sorry about this accident and this situation.
“I had to focus for the team. I had to keep going. I had to keep working hard. I think this is my right answer to all the people who support me.”