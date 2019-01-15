Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s injury update

Popular pundit Gary Lineker has shared his reaction to the Harry Kane injury news.
The Tottenham forward has damaged his ankle ligaments and he will be sidelined until March.
Former Spurs striker Lineker has tweeted that it is a massive blow for the club and the player.
His tweet read:
What a massive blow to @SpursOfficial and @HKane. Bugger! https://t.co/dBFc7GW4wi
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2019
Harry Kane has been Tottenham’s best player for a while now and losing him could prove to be devastating for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The Londoners’ title challenge took a massive blow against Manchester United and Kane’s injury will only make things worse.
The striker will miss crucial games against Arsenal (league), Chelsea (League cup semifinals) and Borussia Dortmund (Champions League).
Levy failed to back his manager during the summer transfer window and Spurs have not signed anyone in January yet. If they want to fight on all fronts, the Londoners will have to move for a forward now.
Son will be away on international duty and Tottenham are now left with Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente as their goalscorers.
It will be interesting to see how they cope with this blow. It is time for Spurs to show some ambition in the market. Another poor window could derail their season.