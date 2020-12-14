Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday after Jeffrey Schlupp’s 81st-minute equaliser cancelled out Harry Kane’s opener.

The Spurs striker had put the visitors ahead 23 minutes into the game following a fine shot from 30 yards that left Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita helpless, but the shot-stopper was on hand to deny Jose Mourinho’s men on several occasions with some incredible saves.





The Spaniard kept Tottenham at bay with three excellent stops in the opening 20 minutes of the clash to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Kane from opening the scoring, but he couldn’t stop the Spurs star from finding the back of the net after being caught out by a long-range swerving attempt.

While Guaita could arguably have done better, Kane’s effort was too much for him to handle and it left BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker impressed, with the former Tottenham striker reacting thus on Twitter:

Even @HKane’s shots down the middle, straight at the keeper, go in. That’s a real talent. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 13, 2020

Unfortunately, Kane’s ninth Premier League goal of 2020-21 was only enough to secure Tottenham a point after Palace put in an impressive shift in the second-half and deservedly equalized.

However, it was enough to help them maintain their lead at the top of the table after Liverpool were also held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham.

Both teams head into Wednesday’s clash at Anfield as joint-league leaders, and they will be keen to bounce back from weekend’s disappointing results.

Kane is raring to go as Spurs look to prove their title credentials when they come up against the EPL defending champions, and he has taken to Twitter to react thus:

Gutted to only come away with a point from that but no time to dwell on it. Big game Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UT7d2fZGg6 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 13, 2020

Wednesday top-of-the-table clash could have a huge say on Tottenham’s campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether they can leave Anfield with the desired result.