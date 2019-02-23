Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s goal against Burnley

Tottenham have crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League today.
Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have given the home side a priceless win against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
Spurs got back into the contest through Harry Kane but the hosts managed to find a way through late on in the game.
Kane started for Spurs after a lengthy injury layoff today and the fans will be delighted to see him back on the scoresheet as always.
Former Spurs star and popular pundit Gary Lineker has given his immediate reaction to Harry Kane’s goal on his Twitter account.
His tweet read:
Harry’s back, folks. All is well with the world.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2019
Pochettino will know that the defeat today is a huge blow for his side in the title race. He described the game as a cup final before kick-off.
Spurs players will be desperate to bounce back in their next game and close the gap with Liverpool and City.
The Londoners are outsiders in the title race and a win over Burnley could have really benefited them.