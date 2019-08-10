Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s brace vs Aston Villa

Tottenham scored a few late goals to win at home against Aston Villa earlier today.
After going down to a John McGinn goal, Spurs responded with three second-half goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane (brace).
Former Spurs player Gary Lineker has given his instant reaction to Kane’s late winner on Twitter.
He tweeted:
He loves August these days does @HKane.
Tottenham will be relieved to have got the first win of the season.
At one point it seemed like Aston Villa would get something out of this game. But their lack of experience at this level has cost them in the end.
The newly-promoted side ran out of gas eventually and Spurs made them pay.
The Londoners will be hoping to build on this going forward. They were without the likes of Sessegnon, Vertonghen, Alli and Lo Celso today.
Pochettino will demand improvement from his side in the upcoming games.
However, there is no doubt that Kane and Ndombele’s performances today will have excited the fans. Having two of their key players on good form from the onset will be encouraging.