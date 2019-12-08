Gary Lineker reacts to Harry Kane’s brace for Tottenham against Burnley, comments on Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur blew Burnley out of the water yesterday, putting five goals past the visitors without conceding any.
It was the perfect reply boss Jose Mourinho would have wanted following midweek’s defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford, and his players didn’t disappoint.
Harry Kane scored twice, while Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko completed the rout.
Both Kane’s goals were top bins, and there was nothing Nick Pope could have done about them.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker had just two words to describe the brace on Twitter:
2 fabulous goals from @HKane. Blistering finishes.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019
The former Spurs striker was also glad to see Troy Parrott come on, commenting thus as the 17-year-old made his Premier League debut:
Parrott on for Spurs. Loves playing off the shoulder of the last man.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019
It only lasted five minutes, though, but it was significant, and he could make his Champions League debut in the dead-rubber clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Parrot made his Republic of Ireland debut last month, starting in a 3-1 friendly win against New Zealand and providing an assist for Ireland’s second goal of the game.
The teenager is no doubt full of potential, and everyone is keen to see how Mourinho helps his development going forward.