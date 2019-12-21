Blog Competitions English Premier League Gary Lineker reacts to Everton vs Arsenal result on Twitter

Gary Lineker reacts to Everton vs Arsenal result on Twitter

21 December, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, Everton

Everton and Arsenal played out a dull 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League.

Earlier in the day, the Toffees have confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti has become their next manager. The former boss watched from the stands while recently-appointed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was also present at Merseyside.

Popular football pundit Gary Lineker took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. He joked:

Everton suffered an early setback as Alex Iwobi was forced off through injury with Cenk Tosun replacing him.

Gylfi Sigurdsson enjoyed the best chance of the match as he came close to scoring with a free-kick. Apart from that, it was a dull contest between the two sides.

Everton enjoyed 43% of possession and attempted nine shots but they failed to keep any of them on target, according to BBC Sport.

Arsenal enjoyed 57% of possession and attempted six shots of which they managed to keep two on target.

Jermaine Jenas and Peter Reid react to Everton vs Arsenal result on Twitter
Alex Rae reacts to Rangers win vs Hibs on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com