Gary Lineker reacts to Dominic Calvert-Lewin display for England

England picked up a 3-0 win over Wales last night and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continued his fantastic start to the season with a goal on his international debut.

The Everton star put England ahead on the 26th minute with a well-taken header and he will be delighted with his performance.





Coady and Ings scored the other two goals for the Three Lions.

The young striker has improved a lot this season and he has already hit double figures for the season in all competitions. It will be interesting to see if he can lead Everton to silverware this year.

The Toffees have been outstanding so far this season and Calvert-Lewin is one of the main reasons why they have done so well.

Former England international Gary Lineker has heaped praise on the Everton striker after his display for his country last night.

Lineker tweeted that the player needed to grasp the opportunity given to him by Southgate and he has done just that by scoring on his debut.

His tweet read: